Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.12.
Roku Price Performance
ROKU traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Further Reading
