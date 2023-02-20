Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

ROKU traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.