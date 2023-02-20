Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

