Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.