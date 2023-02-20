Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Profile

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.