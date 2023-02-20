Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roblox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.