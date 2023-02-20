Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 6.2 %

Roblox stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roblox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.