Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 9.3% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $17,444.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0022967 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,987.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

