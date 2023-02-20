RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $52.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. 3,805,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

