RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.97. 3,805,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,136. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $155.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.