Reviewing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -9.06% -8.32% Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.77% 21.12%

Volatility & Risk

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $12.46, suggesting a potential upside of 108.71%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FEC Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.54 $251.08 million $1.83 3.26

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

