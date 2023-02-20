Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

