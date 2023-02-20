Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $152.00.

2/17/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $168.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00.

2/13/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

2/6/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

1/25/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $162.53 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

