Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (AAPL, ADS, BNR, DPW, FME, GBF, GXI, RB, RNO, SAF)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 20th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €103.00 ($110.75) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($87.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €17.10 ($18.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €98.50 ($105.91) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,620 ($68.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €137.00 ($147.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

