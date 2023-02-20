Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (AAPL, ADS, BNR, DPW, FME, GBF, GXI, RB, RNO, SAF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 20th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €103.00 ($110.75) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

was given a €81.00 ($87.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €17.10 ($18.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €98.50 ($105.91) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,620 ($68.22) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €137.00 ($147.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($77.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($150.54) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

