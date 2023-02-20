renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $25,830.15 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $25,830.15 or 1.04183682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $25,271.35 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00424295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,971.31 or 0.28106044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

