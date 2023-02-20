renBTC (RENBTC) Market Cap Hits $92.47 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. renBTC has a market cap of $92.47 million and $51,462.33 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $25,832.29 or 1.03798196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00420688 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.70 or 0.27867117 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

