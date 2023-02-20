Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

RNO traded down €1.35 ($1.45) during trading on Monday, hitting €42.21 ($45.39). 2,218,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.25 and its 200 day moving average is €32.74. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.