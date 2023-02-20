Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after buying an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,238,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

