Renaissance Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

