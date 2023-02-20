Renaissance Group LLC Has $26.50 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Shares of HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

