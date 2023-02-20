Renaissance Group LLC Has $24.64 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $24,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $387.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.25. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

