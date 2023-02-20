Renaissance Group LLC Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.