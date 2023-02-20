Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,318,000 after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

CPRI stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

