Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

