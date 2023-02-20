Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 28,197 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Nomad Foods worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

