Relx (LON:REL) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relx to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.54. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,367.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,318.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

