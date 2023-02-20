Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $265.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Shares of RS traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

