Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $3.20 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.
Redfin Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 8,021,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.