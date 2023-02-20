Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $3.20 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 8,021,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.