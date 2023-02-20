RBO & Co. LLC Purchases 19,442 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 3.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. 985,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

