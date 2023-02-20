RBO & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LMT traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $475.63. 1,184,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.