RBO & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 2.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.72. The company had a trading volume of 582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

