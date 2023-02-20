RBO & Co. LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Oxford Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Oxford Industries worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

OXM stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.52. 87,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,503. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. CL King upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

