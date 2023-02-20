Raymond James Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $85.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.4 %

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 708,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

