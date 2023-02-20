Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,591. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

