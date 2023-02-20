Raymond James Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

