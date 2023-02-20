Raymond James Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.23. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

