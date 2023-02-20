Raymond James Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
ULTA traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.23. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
