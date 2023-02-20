Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $503,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

