Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 19,898 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

