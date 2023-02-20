Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 19,898 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFSD opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $49.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.