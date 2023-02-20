Radicle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.67 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00008839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $107.05 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
