QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.39. 855,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

