QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $106.39 million and approximately $121,717.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00216773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138113 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,288.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.