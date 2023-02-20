QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $105.33 million and $83,979.70 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00215983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134576 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,717.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

