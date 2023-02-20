Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.46. 2,206,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,500. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

