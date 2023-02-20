Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.9 %

IQV stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.73. 1,032,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,082. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.