Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 81,746 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,746 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

