Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,043 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Lam Research stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.66. 1,384,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,139. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.89 and a 200-day moving average of $442.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.