Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,406. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

