Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $289,804,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,953,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

