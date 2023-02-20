Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 6,358,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.