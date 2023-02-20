Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IBB stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.