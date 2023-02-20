Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 7,339,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

