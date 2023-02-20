Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.98. 1,194,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

